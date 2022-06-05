Some may argue that public figures such as professional athletes should not become involved in activism and social justice efforts. After meeting with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as part of his Town Hall appearance at The Capitol Theatre on May 25, it is clear the legendary athlete would disagree.
Born a few years before the civil rights movement, Abdul-Jabbar grew up during one of America’s most revolutionary social justice efforts. In 1955, when the future NBA star was 8, Emmett Till was tortured and lynched for allegedly offending a white woman. The news of this 14-year-old boy’s violent death sparked outrage in many Americans, including the future Laker. At Yakima’s Capitol Theatre, the basketball star recounted asking his parents why Till was murdered but was met with silence because no words could explain the reason for his death.
Abdul-Jabbar recalled this tragedy as the moment he was inspired to figure out why American society had this violent racism and motivated his lifelong endeavors in social justice.
The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award was established in 2021 to honor NBA players who uphold the values of equality, respect and inclusion.
Players “use the money they make, their voice, their pen ... (they) become concerned and they do something about it,” Abdul-Jabbar said during his Yakima Town Hall appearance.
For Abdul-Jabbar, advocating for social justice became part of his life, even after retirement.
“I don’t worry about protecting my legacy,” he said. “As long as it conforms with the good things that we are taught, it should be OK.”
Abdul-Jabbar is not only known for his basketball career, but is an inspiration to everyone who thinks they don’t have a say in matters of the world. He encourages all to understand their worth and value. From a top NBA player to an author and columnist, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made a major impact on society.
