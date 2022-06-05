Due to a holdup while checking out of school, as well as some poor luck in finding an open parking space, I was running a little behind. It goes without saying I did not want to be late, as being part of a news conference involving Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When I finally found a spot a block or so away, I sacrificed what little professionalism I possessed and sprinted to the front doors of The Capitol Theatre as fast as my dress shoes and slacks would allow.
Once inside, I quickly made my way down the stairs to the dimly lit room in the building’s lower level, where a few rows of journalists had assembled in front of a square table with a fancy “Town Hall” nameplate on it.
To my excitement, there was an open seat in the front row, previously occupied by a KIMA news camera, so I sat down with phone and notebook in hand and waited patiently for Abdul-Jabbar to arrive.
A few minutes later, he emerged through a side door and glided to the table, his 7-foot-2 frame looming over us. There was a bit of an awkward silence to begin with, probably because we were all in a state of disbelief. But questions began soon enough.
I noticed that his legs were so long that he had to lean back in his chair to fit them under the table, which made me wonder: “Is everything in his house giant-sized? Does he have a giant dining room table with giant chairs? Does he have a giant shower?”
I decided against asking one of the greatest basketball players of all time about his furniture. Instead, when it came time for me to ask a question, I chose to ask about how he manages his time. As someone who has led extremely successful careers in a wide variety of areas — basketball, activism, writing and producing — I figured he’d have some good advice for that.
His answer was simple: “You have to have a plan for your life.”
He said that some people get lucky, but it’s important to plan ahead so you know what to do when that luck gets thrown at you.
I don’t know if it was the simplicity of this statement, the candor with which it was delivered or that it came from such a legendary individual. But the truth of what he said weighed on me in that moment and stuck in the back of my mind for the rest of the news conference and the main Town Hall presentation that followed.
At the end of a crazy morning, the importance of “having a plan” was my main takeaway.
