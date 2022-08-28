On Aug. 16, the Yakima City Council voted to begin participating in a new state program that will allow young people to ride Yakima Transit buses and Dial-A-Ride services for free. Local youths 18 and younger will be able to get free rides starting Oct. 1.
As it turns out, I got to play a small part in the new state transportation program that is going to make this happen.
I testified at a hearing before the Legislature earlier this year about transportation. Move Ahead Washington is a $16 billion transportation package that will focus on improving transit issues over 16 years.
One highlight of the package is that kids younger than 18 get to ride fare-free on Washington transit systems, such as buses and ferries.
I see a lot of value in this package because there are a lot of teenagers who are homeless and may not have a ride to school every morning. In Washington for the 2020-21 school year, 29,981 students were homeless. And in the 2021-22 school year, 47.6% of students attending public schools are categorized as low-income.
Kids who live outside of school boundaries often use public transportation. I go to West Valley High School and, as I return home, I often see teenage students from outside the school district boundaries waiting on 72nd Avenue for the public transit bus. Many students have various transportation issues, such as not owning a car, not being able to drive, having parents with disabilities or having parents who work during the day. This package will really help out those students.
My involvement with the bill came through a Seattle-based nonprofit organization called Transportation Choices, which works to improve transportation through affordable and safe options. The organization was looking for teens to testify to legislators about the fare-free aspect of the package and ended up contacting me.
When Transportation Choices shared the details to me about the bill, I was immediately interested because I can see in Yakima the problem it was trying to address.
This package would really help less fortunate teenagers in our city. Better transit would also lead to fewer cars and traffic, reduce our carbon emissions and improve traffic safety. Additionally, teenagers in big metropolitan areas such as Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane suffer greatly from transportation issues, especially if they reside outside their school district boundaries.
The hearing took place in mid-February on Zoom and about 150 people were prepared to testify. Due to the large number of people who had come to testify, we were each given a time limit of one minute.
After waiting for some time, I shared my thoughts in support of the bill. Some people provided their personal experiences and helped the legislators to better understand the struggles and hardships of people with transportation issues.
This experience taught me a good lesson. It helped me realize how important it is to be a responsible and productive citizen. It’s important that we all actively participate in the development of our society.
I also believe people of my age should be more involved in such legislation that affects our daily lives.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill March 25. I was personally invited to the bill signing ceremony with my family but, due to school commitments, I was unable to attend.
I am grateful that I got this opportunity to help make a difference. Better transit days are on their way!
