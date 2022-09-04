Sometimes people can lose their self-esteem because of their own mistakes; they just need to know what to do to change what they're doing and fix them.
So, today I am going to be the person who (speaking metaphorically, of course), slaps you across the face to explain some of the reasons why you might be ruining your own self-esteem.
Do you scroll through social media?
If you want to become more insecure, go right on and spend hours scrolling through your phone and wondering why you aren’t as good as the people on the screen.
With the fast-paced world we live in, and accessibility to many various forms of social media, we have an easier time than any earlier generation to compare ourselves to others. If you’re one of those people who is prone to those comparisons, the worst thing you can do is scroll through social media.
You’ll get these thoughts in your head like: “Wow, she’s younger than me and she’s already that gorgeous.” Or: “I wish I were as tall as them.” Or: “Why can’t I live in a house like that?” And then you can find yourself in this spiral of self-loathing.
You need to realize that everyone is different, and it’s OK to be that way. We’re supposed to celebrate our differences, so it doesn’t do anyone any good to get hung up on what you aren’t rather than what you are.
Do you shop fast-fashion?
Another great way to lower your self-esteem is to shop at mainstream clothing stores. If you’re in the women's clothing section, you get the wonderful opportunity of playing “What size am I really?” because each store is so different size-wise.
If you’re really lucky you might get a store where “one size fits all” and then you get to feel terrible about yourself for not fitting the size. Sometimes you're a small, but in other stores you might need a large. Sometimes you need jeans in a size 6 and sometimes you need a 10. Every brand is different, but it doesn’t make it any less damaging to grab a size you think you’ll need and actually have to go back for a different one.
Stores like Brandy-Melville sell really cute clothes, but they only cater to stick-skinny girls, and they sell everything in a size small or label it as “one size.” You can’t tell me that people look at that and don’t feel a little sad that they can't fit into those clothes.
One way to worry less about sizes and societal beauty standards is through thrift shopping. Thrifting is a get-what-you-get kinda deal. If it doesn’t fit, oh well, it was just bad luck. Thrifting allows you to pay more attention to actual items rather than if the store has your specific size.
Do you hang out with toxic people?
With toxic people you don’t even have to go through the work of comparing yourself to others, they’ll just do it for you, slowly sucking the life out of you.
Cut them off. If someone is making you feel anything other than better than you were before you met them, you don’t need them in your life. It can be hard to make that cut. Maybe you don’t like confrontation, or maybe it’s more convenient to just keep them around. But, honestly, in the long run it's not. You deserve better.
Do you apologize when it isn’t needed?
Nothing is going to make you more meek or small than over-apologizing and letting people walk all over you. You can’t always be the one apologizing, especially when it’s not your fault. Once you realize you’re not always the problem, you’ll feel a million times better.
Do you get hung up on what others think of you?
Constantly being overly self-aware and stressing about how others perceive you is a mentally draining, surefire way to ruin your self-esteem. Obsessing over every interaction you have afterward is not the way to go about things. I know it's hard to not over-analyze situations, but you would be so much better off caring less. Who cares what other people think of you? Do you remember every detail of how someone acts any time they interact with you? I doubt it. People have too many things to worry about than if you tripped or said something that led to a few seconds of awkward silence.
So, now that you know how to ruin your self-esteem, are you going to continue to do it? I certainly hope not.
• Gracie Miller is a 2022 graduate of Eisenhower High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.