My family is Catholic and, during this time of quarantine, we’ve tried to find ways to keep up with our religion even though we can’t attend Mass. Every Sunday our parish has been livestreaming Masses and then posting them online. We’ve been watching them as a family as they’ve been done live, even though we are really just chilling on our couches with comfy clothes on.
We also were able to continue with most of our religious Easter traditions earlier this month, even though we had to watch Mass online. Our family also continued many of our nonreligious Easter traditions, such as eating lots of delicious food, waking up to baskets of candy and, this year, having a short egg hunt that stayed indoors.
I think this situation has given us extra time together in prayer. It has been a long time since we had family prayer nights, but now it is something that my parents make sure we do every night. We often pray for people out there who are sick and alone, as well as for those who are lonely.
We’re very lucky to be in a situation where we can stay and pray together and have the option to join together virtually with our faith. Throughout all of this, we’ve found ways to stay connected and continue with our religious traditions.