When you get a call from a random number, do you ever pick up? I definitely don’t. I actually prefer texting, because it gives you more time to think of responses, and there are no awkward silences.
But when there’s texting shown in a movies or TV show, it just feels wrong. Seeing texting in a Hollywood production forces a period onto the scene, informing audiences that what we’re seeing is either in the early 2000s or 2010s. Cellphones change and can cause a film to look outdated pretty quickly.
However, if we see landlines, the show could be set during any period in which landline phones exist.
That’s why landline phones are used really well in the “Scream” movie franchise. I magine you’re home alone and the phone rings. There’s no caller ID, so you pick it up expecting it to be one of your friends or family members. Instead, you find yourself conversing with a voice you’ve never heard. You try to communicate that the person has the wrong number. But the caller gets angry, wants you to stay on the phone ... and then you learn that this person is outside your house and ready to kill you.
That level of fear would have to be pretty crazy.
Now imagine the same scenario, but with a text. Cellphones just don’t bring that fear factor. I mean, would you want to watch “When a Stranger Texts” rather than “When a Stranger Calls”? I seriously doubt it. Unless maybe that first movie was a comedy.
Comedies are a whole different story. The two seasons of “Scream Queens” are available on Hulu, and they feature many familiar faces, such as Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis and John Stamos. And, it’s a series that was done as a satirical comedy slasher.
In the first episode, the character of Chanel #2 (played by Ariana Grande) comes in contact with the serial killer of the series. He texts her first and then comes into her room. She is scared but doesn’t speak and continues to text him while he’s standing in front of her. This scene worked because it was meant to be stupid and funny. The “Scream Queens” series isn’t meant to be serious, and it knows that. The show wasn’t meant to be some sort of timeless masterpiece that people would watch for decades to come.
TV shows aren’t necessarily supposed to last forever. Sure, people still go back and binge some older shows. But it’s more often that they watch older movies.
So if Hollywood wants its movie to last forever, don’t add in things that make it age quickly, such as whatever slang is popular at the time.
Or the current iteration of a cellphone.