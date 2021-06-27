High school was humbling. I initially felt small amid the towering upperclassmen and overstimulated by the busy classroom and sports environments. The Clinton-Trump battle raged when I first walked into the halls of Selah High School. (Yes, it took me five years to complete high school.) Friends, it turned out, had a variety of political and social opinions, which created an entirely new social environment that was difficult to navigate.
Math was far more challenging than I wished, and cross country races and tennis matches often made my nervous hands shake.
There were other challenges that left strong impressions, too. Speaking at the high school’s March for Our Lives rally was intimidating. It turned out that many in Selah love their guns. And, of course, the COVID pandemic humbled us all.
As an exchange student in Sweden during 2019-20, I discovered that I had much to learn about issues facing the international community. When I returned to high school in Selah, I also discovered that I had much to learn about a whole slew of societal issues, domestic and, especially, local. In class discussions, I aspired to both defend my own beliefs and practice empathy towards differing points of view.
My parents told me, when I complained, that “struggle builds character.” This phrase irritated me, as I felt it brushed aside the legitimate difficulties of growing up today. Upon reflection, I believe they may be onto something. If it were not for the many, many, many humbling moments of high school, the beauty and chaos of teenage friendship, and the turbulent political climate of my town and country, I would not have become (again, according to my parents) such a character.
High school was humbling, and I am grateful for it. Now, it is time to be humbled at Trinity College Dublin, where I will study English literature and history. I will miss much from home while I am in Dublin, Ireland: the sun, the seemingly endless fruit in my backyard, and the towering mountains of the state of Washington. I will also miss my pets, my family, my friends and the Unleashed program.
But I am looking forward to the journey, which I have no doubt will be incredibly humbling.