Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series looking at the practices of greenwashing.
It’s hard to know if you’re being tricked by the tactics of greenwashing, which occurs when a company misleads customers through false claims and marketing about its environmental impact in order to benefit its public image.
It’s hard not to want to trust the brown recycled tag with the famous green “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” symbol. But just because the tag is recycled doesn’t mean the materials in the garment are or that the people who made them were treated and paid fairly.
It’s important to be informed about what brands to support and what to look for. Here are some tips to help you:
1. Look for ethical and renewable certifications on products: Certifications are a perfect way to tell if the garment or product you want to purchase checks all the boxes. This can help you determine if it is truly organic, if the product was created through ethical treatment of garment workers and farmers, if materials were created through eco-intelligence, if renewable energy was used, if there was water efficiency, if the company engages in social responsibility, if recycling was used through the supply chain and if the company prioritizes consumer safety.
The brands doing good will be sure to have certifications like GOTS (Global Textile Standard), Cradle to Grave, Fairtrade and Fairmined, Bluesign, and Recycled Claim Standard.
2. Do some of your own investigating: A great way to find out how specific brands treat their workers, animals and the environment is to do your own research. A great website to use is Good On You (www.goodonyou.eco). Go there to search a brand name and the site will tell you exactly how its team rated the brand on its practices and why.
3. Check for an independent group that has approved of a brand’s claims: The internet can be your friend. There are endless resources and plenty of people checking up on whether a brand is doing good by its customers, planet, workers and animals. A little extra digging never hurts.
4. Trust your gut! If you feel like a brand doesn’t seem as ethical as it claims to be, trust yourself and don’t support it with your hard-earned money.
