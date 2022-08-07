Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series looking at the concept of greenwashing.
As a consumer, trying to figure out which brands are good for the environment and for people while still being quality items isn’t easy. In the fashion industry it’s especially tough, considering the serious misinformation that can come from what’s known as “greenwashing.”
Greenwashing is when companies or brands mislead customers through false claims and marketing about the environmental impact they have in order to benefit their public image. The term was created in 1986 by environmentalist Jay Westerville in an essay he wrote about sustainability in the hotel industry.
Gen Z’ers are becoming passionate about environmental activism and being conscientious consumers. We look for brands that check the boxes about having ethical treatment of garment workers, avoiding animal cruelty, using organic materials, and conducting sustainable practices throughout production.
So, what are some ways that brands might be engaging in greenwashing?
1. Marketing. How a brand presents itself is the first thing a customer usually notices, so marketing is everything. When looking at tags or advertisements, consumers look for symbols and motifs that are traditionally associated with sustainable practices.
However, some brands take advantage of this preestablished image of what “sustainability” is and will use these symbols to suggest they are part of the movement. The typical symbols and motifs that are usually used are greens and earth tones, plant and animal imagery, and information saying the packaging is made from recycled materials (implying that the product inside is, as well).
2. A lack of definition. Phrases such as “organic,” “eco,” “nontoxic,” “all-natural” and “clean” are so loosely and broadly used that they really could mean next to nothing. They’re thrown around so often that brands can claim “This shirt is made of organic cotton” when in reality the top has a small percentage of organic cotton but the rest is polyester.
3. Unproven claims. Brands are recognizing the change in what many consumers want, so they’ve begun making claims and promises about how they’ll become more “sustainable” without ever fulfilling those claims. One example is H&M. The brand has made the claim that it will be using 100% sustainable and recycled materials in eight years. However, H&M is still working under a fast-fashion model, using cheap materials and over-producing garments.
4. Focusing on aspects of production that are easily understood by consumers, while ignoring others. Brands may focus on one aspect of production to promote it is as being “sustainable” but completely ignore the bigger issues, such as ethical treatment of garment workers. A company might promote to consumers that it is using 100% recyclable materials for its (still) plastic bags to lower its environmental impact. But then the company might not be reducing textile waste during production, or (in the case of one brand) might unethically force its employees to show up without pay on a weekend under the guise of a “training day.”
5. Look for the “bait and switch.” Brands may make a “sustainable” collection that takes up a miniscule percentage of its general output of products. This is just for PR and not at all because a company is committing to ethical or renewable practices. A company may publicly announce a plan to set a target date for having half of its garments made from raw materials and recycled textile products, but a lack of transparency from the company can make it hard to tell if the business is really living up to its promises.
