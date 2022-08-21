Editor’s note: This is the final story in a three-part series looking at greenwashing, the practice by some clothing companies of creating false environmentally friendly claims about their products.
In this day and age, we’d all like to think we can trust the word of a brand or think that its business model is doing what’s best for us and the planet.
Sadly, that’s not the case. With fast fashion and micro trends flooding social media, the output for clothing is insane and growing. At this rate, according to the World Resources Institute, roughly 20 pieces of clothing per person are manufactured each year. So, with approximately 7.96 billion people in the world, that makes 159.2 billion garments per year.
And that scary number is on track to grow even more. Scary numbers aside, how can you do your part while purchasing clothes?
1. Demand more of brands.
Spread awareness and advocate for fair treatment of garment workers. Pressure brands to be transparent on their production process, sourcing, treatment of animals and environmental impact. Have more conversations on these issues, and use your platform (big or small) to shed more light on them.
2. Be prepared to spend more on truly sustainable and ethical garments.
Support local designers and small businesses! Some of them offer items that are handmade with love and, most likely, local and truly sustainably sourced materials. They are a part of the environmental fashion movement and deserve your hard-earned money and some extra love for keeping the planet a little greener and kinder.
However, their products take time to make. (That’s why it’s called “slow fashion.”) And, sustainable materials aren’t cheap. So be prepared to pay more than you would on a fast fashion item.
3. Don’t feel guilty if you can’t afford pricey sustainable garments. Get them secondhand instead.
Never feel guilty if you can’t afford to buy a handmade garment off of Etsy. A more affordable option is to buy clothes secondhand. It’s a great way to prolong the life of a piece, it doesn’t hurt your wallet and it doesn’t hurt the planet. Producing more seems pointless when there’s plenty of items here.
