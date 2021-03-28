Gonzaga University is known for its basketball. Back in 2017, the Bulldogs men’s team made the March Madness finals but lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 65-71.
However, this year, the Zags look to be favorites in the NCAA tournament after a dominant season of crushing every single team they have gone against. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and forward Corey Kispert are among the best players in the tournament.
Looking to be the first seed in this year’s tournament, Gonzaga first had to get past Brigham Young University in the West Coast Conference championship game March 9. Gonzaga did not look good in the first half, with BYU shooting 9 of 13 behind the arc in the first half and taking a 12-point lead going into the second half. But the Zags made a roaring comeback in the second half, outscoring BYU 47-25 with two crucial three-pointers late in the game from Suggs, who finished with 23 points.
This capped off an undefeated pre-tournament season that involved beating four top 25 teams, including big names like Kansas and then-third ranked Iowa by double digits.
Gonzaga was selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA West bracket. Winning the tournament would make Gonzaga the first team to finish undefeated since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers led by Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight.
Can Gonzaga be the first team in 45 years to go undefeated? Can Gonzaga finally win its first national championship?
I’ve been a big fan of the Zags for most of my life because of my family. I’ve watched most games and highlights this season and this is the most dominant team in Zags history. In fact, this is the most dominant college basketball team that I have seen in my lifetime. Gonzaga only had one game during the regular season it did not win by double digits.
And because of this, I believe the Gonzaga Bulldogs are destined to win this year’s March Madness.