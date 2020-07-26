As nearly all activities are canceled, turned upside-down or deemed too risky during this pandemic, one remains enticingly the same: hiking.
Essentially just strolling at an appropriate distance from others in the fresh air of the wilderness, hiking may be the perfect pandemic pursuit.
While scooching to stay 6 feet away from others on sidewalks has become a new dance, hikers have always tried to keep a respectful distance from those with whom they share the trail. Trail etiquette is similar to that of driving on the road, involving a knowledge of who yields to whom and how much space to allow.
Even in a group, hikers often settle into single file to avoid trampling plants and creatures. Most trails in the Cowiche Canyon are quite narrow, and it is often difficult to walk alongside a buddy — meaning there is already a helpful nudge toward physical distancing.
In addition to safe (and fun) social interactions, hiking is a wonderful source of exercise that produces healthy doses of endorphins. As coronavirus-related anxiety levels skyrocket, endorphins are more vital than ever. Hiking seems fitting when there is not much going on, especially during this year’s summer break when many vacations, festivals and sporting events have been canceled. It’s also an activity that provides a break from the news about protests over police brutality in the United States.
Hiking is a dependable recharge. The simplicity of putting one foot in front of the other, surrounded by natural structures that have graced that space far longer than any hiker on the trail, has a humbling and calming effect. While walking amid the beautiful brush that makes up the Cowiche Canyon’s desert environment, anxiety ebbs and stress falls away, thanks to the combination of endorphins and fresh air.
Those living in the Yakima Valley are incredibly fortunate to have the Cowiche Canyon just a short drive away. The Washington Trails Association encourages hikers to conquer their local paths, as opposed to flocking to far-away towns where gas station and rest-stop visits interrupt and endanger. This summer is the time to get to know your local trails!