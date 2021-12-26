Teenage life in a pandemic hasn’t quite been the box of chocolates we were promised. Personally, it has felt more like a cookie jar on top of the refrigerator.
I fell asleep clutching my half-baked memories and absorbing the aromas of football games and homecoming dresses. That was before the thick, doughy chocolatey-chip cookie of sophomore year fell to the floor and became contaminated with germs and chaos, riddled with sickness and pain, and crumbled before my eyes.
I woke up halfway through my senior year with the cookies burning in the oven, the smoke alarm blaring and everyone screaming: “Time is running out!”
I feel as if I have not grown up at all. I’m the same person I always was, maybe just taller and older. And, oh — now I can tell you how to survive a global pandemic.
When I snapped back into reality and found myself amid piles of math homework and college applications, I learned just how important it really is to stop and enjoy the cookies that high school offers, before they fall or break.
Although we were not offered the “classic” high school experience, we learned about becoming flexible. We grew in open-mindedness and blossomed into adults. Some of us found hidden talents and others embraced new hobbies. We gained coveted family time, which will come in handy on cold nights alone in dorm rooms after graduation.
Most important, though, I think we’ve learned to savor the experiences we have and how to adjust to the curve balls no one expects.
I’ve found that right now more than ever is our last chance to appreciate the experiences and opportunities in front of us. We only have so much time left until the clock runs out and the cookies are gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.