“Lady Rangers on 3. 1 ... 2 ... 3... Lady Rangers!”
As my fellow Naches Valley High School senior players and I shouted our soccer chant one final time after the finish of our Nov. 1 match at Royal High School, I could tell this was the end of an era. The Naches Valley High School girls soccer team huddled together, and we knew that competition was the last for us.
We stood proud as one of our sophomore team captains, Denali St. Martin, told us: “We won tonight. The scoreboard might not show it, but we won.”
At 6 that evening, the Lady Rangers started one of the most intense games of our season. This match was “do-or-die” for us. If we won, we kept playing for a spot in the state tournament. If we lost, we said goodbye to the fall 2022 season.
Up until the final 10 minutes, we held the score at 0-0. We fought as if our lives depended on it. Even though we ultimately lost by a score of 1-0, we left the field proud.
Seniors Jayde Coleman, Brenda Vargas and I felt the love radiating from each player and coach as we huddled one last time. There wasn’t a dry eye as we stood together as a team. We knew that this was it, but that we would not change how we played that night.
This season was full of trial and error. For me, a senior at Naches Valley High School, this was my first and last season playing on the Lady Rangers soccer team.
I could not have been prouder of my teammates for their hard work. We endured a series of injuries and experienced the hardships of being female athletes. With new coaches and new players, we grew to love the strangers we had met at our first practice.
