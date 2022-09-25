Dates are a lot of fun, but they’re even better when you go alone.
Hear me out. Taking yourself on a solo date is actually more fun than you’d think. It’s a great way to get to know yourself more, relax, reflect, reward yourself and learn that being alone isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
This summer I decided to teach myself how to enjoy my own company. Now, generally I’m hardly ever alone. I’m always hanging out with friends or family. Even when I am alone I’m keeping busy with something to stay productive or I’m doing the polar opposite, scrolling on Instagram and Pinterest for hours.
I had realized that I really really didn’t like being by myself. Why was that? Why was I so anxious whenever I was on my own or not being conventionally “productive”? Why did I dissociate for hours and give in to mindless scrolling?
When I finally asked myself these important (and uncomfortable) questions, I realized several things. I didn’t like being alone with my thoughts. I’m afraid of “slowing down” or “losing momentum” by not working constantly. And it’s easier to not think and just stare at my phone.
While I’m a firm believer that Pinterest is therapeutic, I found myself more interested in engaging in that than in my own well-being. I’d rather work myself to the bone, be in social situations (even though they exhaust me) and do just about anything to avoid reflecting and being left to my thoughts.
Though it was kind of embarrassing to admit to myself, I’m so glad I did admit it because I knew making some changes would benefit me in the long run and in all aspects of my life.
A friend of mine actually told me about her solo dates where she would take a walk and just think or color or journal in the park.
This sparked my interest and I decided to give it a try. Throughout the summer, I took myself on coffee dates to reward myself and slow down.
However, I was a beginner, so I couldn’t just start spending time by myself right away. (I wasn’t that comfortable with myself just yet.) I’d bring my computer along and write my articles for Unleashed. I produced some of my best writing this way. I got to know myself better, have alone time, tap into my creative side and slow down all at once.
As I got more comfortable, I’d walk to the park and read or just sit and think. I started becoming more confident, happy with myself and better at reflecting.
Solo dates are so beneficial, and the best part is that you can do whatever you want on them. Sometimes I didn’t have money to buy coffee or didn’t want to waste gas. So, I discovered at-home dates are great, too! Chilling in bed and journaling, crocheting or whatever makes me happy works just as well.
If I wanted to be “productive” during my little date at home, I’d mend or upcycle clothes I had so I could still make time to be creative. I imagine baking would be perfect if you were in this mood, too. (I wouldn’t know. I’m a disaster in the kitchen.) Biking, walking and hiking are also great if you want to stay active or be outside.
The options are endless and totally customizable. The goal is just to unwind, unplug and enjoy your company for a bit.
This is something I’d highly recommend if you’ve been feeling anxious, having low self-confidence or just needing a reminder that you’re worth taking care of (which you definitely are). With the start of school and things becoming extremely busy and stressful, I know my solo Saturday dates will mean even more.
And if you needed a little extra proof, I wrote this very article in Caffeine Connection as my self-care date after a busy first week of school.
