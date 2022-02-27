On Jan. 14, Maya Angelou became the first Black woman on the U.S. quarter. Angelou is famous for her poems, memoirs and activism. And now, posthumously, Angelou makes history again with her image on U.S. currency as part of the new four-year American Women Quarters Program.
Angelou, who was born in 1928 and died in 2014, grew up amid violent racism and segregation. Much of her writing has deep connections to her battle with grief and personal experiences with racism.
Angelou’s first book, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” published in 1969, is an autobiography of her early childhood. She was inspired to write it after the racially charged assassination of her close friend, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The critically acclaimed book discusses her personal experience with the trauma of being raped when she was 8 years old, the struggle of being a person of color in the South, and being a woman in a man’s world.
Maya Angelou was an icon. Her work has inspired many around the world. People of the past, present, and future will know her name and will now be able to see it on the U.S. quarter.
