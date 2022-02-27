Even though Henrietta Lacks died over 70 years ago, she is still making an impact today. In 1951, Lacks was diagnosed with cervical cancer and died at age 31 that year. While her battle against cancer was short-lived, the study of her cells was not.
After observation in a laboratory, scientists found that her cells could survive and reproduce in a way that typical cells do not. Because of the human papillomavirus, Lacks’ cells mutated in a way that allowed them to reproduce indefinitely under specific conditions.
The “HeLa” cell line from Lacks' very own cancer cells lives on today and was the first immortalized human cell line. Named after the first two letters of her first and last name, the HeLa cell line is arguably the most important cell line in medical history.
With major contributions to the polio vaccine and experiments with human cells in zero gravity, Lacks’ cells have contributed to the development of science in more ways than one. Because her cells have this “immortal” characteristic, scientists were able to use them for numerous trials and experiments. As such, she deserves the utmost respect and credit for her contribution to the future of science and medicine.
However, during the past 70 years, there have been controversies around the management of Lacks’ cells. Today, HeLa cells are sold for $400 to thousands of dollars.
In addition to issues regarding financial profits from the cells, there have been arguments on the ethical reasoning for the discovery of the immortalized cell line. At the time, Lacks was not aware of the research found on her cells. Due to this as well as the absence of consent, many arguments suggest that the HeLa cell line studies are unethical. It has been debated whether her family should have legal rights to them. Because of the tricky timeline of events, there is not a sole owner of the cell line.
Without Henrietta Lacks’ cells, significant research and medical developments would not have happened. Her legacy deserves attention and respect. .
• Abi Longbottom is a junior at Naches Valley High School.
