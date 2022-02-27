A few months ago, I was tasked by my history teacher to write a short report on a female historical figure, to be chosen from a predetermined list. As I scanned the list for possible subjects, my eyes settled on a name I had never seen before: Cathay Williams.
A quick Google search later, I learned that this woman, who lived from 1844 to 1893, successfully posed as a man in order to join the Army in the years following the Civil War.
Although one source notes that many other women had previously done the same, Williams holds the distinction of being the first known Black woman to serve in the U.S. military.
Williams spent the early years of her life as a slave on a plantation in Independence, Missouri. During the Civil War, when Williams was a young woman, the Union forces occupied the city and she ended up working as a washerwoman and cook for the Army, at which point she received her first taste of military life. Eventually, after the war came to a close, the 22-year-old Williams decided to get in on the action by posing as a man and enlisting in the Army in 1866 under the pseudonym “William Cathay.”
“I wanted to make my own living and not be dependent on relations or friends,” Williams told the St. Louis Daily Times later in her life.
During her tenure with the 38th U.S. Infantry Company A, an all-Black regiment of the Army that later became known as the “Buffalo Soldiers,” she typically acted as a sort of guard or patrol. All the while, most of her fellow soldiers were oblivious to the fact that Williams was, in fact, a woman.
Unfortunately, her identity came to light during a doctor’s visit, leading to her 1868 exit from the service. Curiously enough, despite having lied to enter the military, as well as the intense prejudice at the time against both Black people and women, sources say Williams’ superior granted her an honorable discharge.
Today, it can be said that Williams not only blazed the trail for future people of color to join the military, but for women of all races. For this reason, her heroic legacy is one that deserves recognition in times beyond Black History Month. Williams’ subversion of expectations serves as a simultaneously fascinating and inspiring example of what it means to overcome injustices, defy societal norms, and serve selflessly on behalf of one’s country.
Natalie Keller is a junior at Selah High School.
