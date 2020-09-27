The Sept. 17-21 drive-through Fair Food Fest at Yakima’s Central Washington Fairgrounds was a definite weekend highlight.
On a beautiful Saturday evening, the birds were chirping, the bees were humming, and my stomach was surely growling for some funnel cakes, elephant ears, slushees, kettle corn and curly joes. I know ... the perfect combination for a balanced meal. My body is probably still having a party right now trying to figure out what to do with all of this oil, batter and potato.
I woke up that Saturday morning prepared for a fun day filled with special occasion foods and a fun time. What I didn’t know was that I was walking into a psychological evaluation. This event was all about the food but it’s really a test of the human ability to withstand temptation. The event itself was set up beautifully to follow the regulations of COVID-19 and provide clear-cut organization to hundreds of moving vehicles.
All in all, the Yakima Fair Food Fest was a wonderful experience, especially when you have good company. Though the food was amazing and the workers were very wonderful and kind, the true symbol of this event was of a city hungry for community. And that’s exactly what we got.