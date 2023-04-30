Wardrobes are ever-changing, evolving, growing, much like their owners. If you’re anything like me, your style changes constantly. It’s hard to be consistent with what I wear.
One day I’ll be influenced by a TikTok where the creator is wearing a ’70s-inspired outfit and the next I could be into the minimalist look with neutral colors. I go back and forth between maximalism with my accessories or keeping it classy with a simple gold necklace.
My biggest problem is when I’m shopping and find a piece that’s unique but I can’t justify buying it … because most of my clothes are unique “accent” pieces and are hard to style on a daily basis.
When I started having a hard time visualizing other ways I could style a piece for more than just one specific outfit, I knew I had a few problems:
1. My shopping addiction masked as “retail therapy” was getting out of hand.
2. This isn’t a realistic way to buy clothes.
3. I need some order in my wardrobe.
It was a little painful to come to this realization in the middle of a Goodwill on a random Saturday, but it was necessary. I was trying to figure out how to solve all these problems when I remembered the perfect solution: a capsule wardrobe!
Basically, a capsule wardrobe one in which you curate about 20 to 50 pieces (not including socks or unmentionables, of course) that are only interchangeable. This makes sure you get the most wear out of your clothes, buy less, and have an easier time styling everything you own.
The best part is that there’s no set-in-stone way to have a capsule wardrobe. It’s completely customizable.
I was a little turned off from the idea because the stereotypical capsule wardrobe has exclusively neutral-toned clothes and is pretty minimalistic. But that doesn’t have to be the case. You don’t necessarily have to stick to one style. You can stick to a color palette, certain silhouettes, truly whatever you want. The goal is to buy as little as possible and garments that are easily interchangeable.
However, when you have a capsule wardrobe and are looking for a new item the best questions to ask are:
• “Do I already have a piece similar to this?”
• “Will this last me a long time?”
• “Is this timeless (will it remain cool no matter what the current trends are)?”
• “Can I think of at least five different ways I can style this off the top of my head?”
With a capsule wardrobe, you aim to keep consistency. If you stick to timeless looks and pieces, your clothes can last you years.
Another thing to consider when buying clothes is to invest a little more in your pieces, making sure they’re high quality. Though those garments may be a bit more pricey, you’re shopping for clothes less than you normally would. So, your shopping budget can be a little bit more.
A capsule wardrobe is the ideal way for me to set up my wardrobe, especially going into college during the year ahead. This is the perfect building block for me to start curating my closet that will grow with me into my adult life and I can start honing my style.
But I’m so excited to start … once I figure out how to give up my shopping addiction. That’s still a work in progress.
• Olivia Rankin is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
