It doesn’t take a cape to be a hero. There are many ways that we can help end domestic violence within our community.
We can choose to talk about uncomfortable topics. We can visit the YWCA and see what we can do to help. We can donate to the YWCA or other organizations focused on helping end domestic violence. We can look out for our friends and families, even strangers. We can educate ourselves and others. We can start the conversation.
I was fortunate enough to have been a part of Rams on the Red Carpet, an inspiring group of young women who are all determined to make a change in our society. Lots of hard work this past spring was put into our restaurant takeovers and other fundraising activities, and becoming educated about the issue of domestic violence.
This group is paving the way for other schools to do things, as well. Being part of first group of students at West Valley High School with Rams on the Red Carpet is truly an honor and blessing. All of us recent juniors wait in anticipation to start this incredible journey all over again this fall.
Our biggest hope for this club is that others will want to get involved. We hope that our efforts will make not only a difference in our community, but for individuals, as well. Rams on the Red Carpet is the start of a beautiful transformation of going from ignorance about domestic violence and moving to education.
You don’t have to be in the spotlight or spend hundreds of dollars in donations to make a difference. Educate yourself and start the conversation. That is all it will take to inspire change.
The students in Rams on the Red Carpet are driven to see their city transformed into a place of safety and freedom where people can talk about uncomfortable topics. They want to see their city become a safe and peaceful place, and no longer a place with one of the top domestic violence rates in the state.
Help be a part of the change in our society, and start the conversation. That is all it is going to take.
• Lexi Barbee is an incoming senior at West Valley High School and is a member of the WVHS Rams on the Red Carpet program.
