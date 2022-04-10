Florida is known for many things: Walt Disney World, the Kennedy Space Center, Miami Beach, and now the introduction of what some are calling its “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The attractions in this state are for all ages, boys and girls, but with this upcoming state law it’s not quite so welcoming to the queer community.
On March 8, the Florida Senate passed the bill, after it was previously passed by that state’s House of Representatives. Then on March 28, Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed it into law. It is set to go into effect this July.
HB 1557 prohibits the discussion and teaching of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade public school classrooms. Florida State Rep. Joe Harding, who introduced the bill, is quoted in a Time magazine article as claiming it intends to keep parents and families “in the know and involved on what’s going on.”
A parent’s involvement in their children’s education is not to be disdained, but the identity of students and their exposure to the diversity of the world should not be interfered with.
Simple language or references such as “Susie’s two dads” or “Tommy’s two moms” would be prohibited from any educational situations. Books with two moms or dads and books with young children exploring their gender identity would be banned from all primary schools in Florida. Even without this upcoming new law, the lack of representation in the classroom has had an uphill battle.
If a child were to draw a family portrait, would it be illegal to draw the student’s two mothers or two fathers? If a child asks about a person’s gender, would it be illegal for the teacher to respond?
Walkouts and protests have ensued throughout Florida schools. Students, teachers and families have publicly shared their dislike of the bill. Even Disney employees have planned a walkout over the bill.
Schools are intended not only for education but for the development and care of children. Schools are meant to be a safe haven. With this new law, children and their families who identify as LGBTQ+ could add schools to the growing list of places they are not welcome.
