On the afternoon of May 24, around 3:30 p.m., I was doing homework at my dining room table.
My dad turned toward me from the stool he sat on. “Did you hear about what happened in Texas?”
I researched. Just four hours earlier, an 18-year-old from Uvalde, Texas, had opened fire on an elementary school there, killing 19 students and two teachers and injuring others. Kids who hadn’t even turned 10 had their lives flipped upside down.
My first reaction was absolute shock. I reread the headline once, twice, three times in comprehending this was an elementary school. My biggest concern when I was in elementary school was what time the library opened.
When I was growing up, school was a safe haven. It was fun, it was happy, it was a little bit of a second home. I can’t imagine having to wonder whether or not I would survive the next 15 minutes.
As a student, as a kid, as someone who feels like school should be a safe place for everyone, the Robb Elementary School shooting was devastating. It’s terrifying to think that 19 kids will never go to middle school. Will never go to a school dance. Will never receive a high school diploma.
It’s terrifying to think that because it happened in Uvalde, Texas, it could happen anywhere.
I don’t think it’s a matter of politics. It shouldn’t be a matter of politics. It’s about human life, keeping kids safe and making the world a better place for those who will come after us. If I ever have kids, this is a feeling I never want them to experience.
I’m 16 years old. I don’t know how to fix this. But I can tell you that no one should ever have to open the news and see that 19 children’s lives were taken.
No one should ever have to fear walking into the doors of a place they call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.