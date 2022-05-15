On the night of May 2, a U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft was leaked that potentially revealed the vote that would overturn Roe v. Wade. As issued by the Supreme Court nearly 50 years ago, the landmark ruling from Jan. 22, 1973, protects the rights of pregnant women and their choice to choose to have an abortion.
Despite the official high court ruling in 1973, the leak seems to project that the 2022 Supreme Court justices will rule 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade in a decision involving a current case from Mississippi. The five conservative associate justices — Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas — have expressed their disapproval of Roe v. Wade in the past.
Four of those five justices are men, who have no life experience related to female reproductive health or access to medical procedures such as abortion.
This leaked draft has sparked a firestorm of debate on social media and numerous protests, including a large gathering outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Protestors are appalled by the draft. Government action against legal abortion has been a continuous battle throughout U.S. history. Before 1973, illegal and unsafe abortions occurred, risking the lives of many. The reality of this potential overturning of Roe v. Wade is that, despite causing safe abortions to no longer be the law of the land, the need for the procedure will continue without the availability of a safe and supportive environment.
Regardless of personal opinions on abortion, it is the principle of the ruling that counts.
The right to choose should lie with the person who is pregnant, not the government. Bodily autonomy, specifically female bodily autonomy, has been at risk with federal and state governments for decades.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have publicly shown support for the Roe v. Wade ruling and individuals’ right to choose. Biden was quoted by USA Today as saying: “(A) whole range of rights could be at risk. ...”
Should Roe v. Wade officially be overturned, the rights of Americans will dwindle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also commented on the situation, saying: “Washington is a pro-choice state and we will fight ... to make sure it remains a pro-choice state.”
Pro-choice is not pro-abortion. “My body, my choice” holds the key to the argument. Many Americans from the West Coast to the East Coast are fighting to maintain their freedoms related to reproductive health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.