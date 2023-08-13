Hello! I graduated from high school, but it still doesn’t feel like I did.
While I will miss Highland High School, I think I will miss being in Unleashed just a little more. Writing reviews, articles, and taking photos was lots of fun but I will especially miss creating illustrations and seeing them published in the newspaper on Sundays.
Unleashed is an incredible outlet for teens to be published at a young age and I’m so honored to have been a part of it. I was the sole Highland contributor for Unleashed these past few years, but I hope I’m not the last.
I am going to attend DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond — an amazing school that I wrote about for an Unleashed article last summer, before I got accepted to go there. I will be pursuing a bachelor's degree in digital art and animation. My fall classes are storytelling; history of art and film; light and color; art and technology; and draw and design. I’ll be living in an apartment with four other students. I’m so ready to start this next phase of my life but I’ll miss my mom and brother and the comforts of home.
My advice for future Unleashed contributors: write about things you are passionate about. It is easier to get your ideas down when it’s something you are fond of.
I want to see lots of future illustrations in Unleashed, so I hope some talented artists apply. Farewell, Unleashed readers! Thank you for appreciating my work.
• Maria Jacobson is a 2023 graduate of Highland High School who has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past three years. She plans to enroll this fall at the DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond to study digital art and animation.
