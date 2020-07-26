Most people know enough about Bob Ross to conjure up thoughts of a bright landscape on canvas, his gentle manner and, most important, his iconic, perfectly permed hair.
His show, “The Joy of Painting,” aired original episodes on PBS from 1983 to 1994. The Air Force master sergeant who became a painting icon spent each show creating a piece of artwork and instructing his viewers on how to create something similar.
Although Ross died 25 years ago this month at age 52, he has in more recent years become somewhat of an internet personality. You can find him and his big, curly hair referenced in TV shows, films, video games, T-shirts, socks, lunchboxes, mugs and really anything else you can think of.
So, while I have always had an image of Bob Ross in my head, it wasn’t until recently that I had ever watched the show that launched his original fame.
I am not a painter. I really have no experience or great passion for painting. But, let me tell you, you do not need to be an avid painter to find joy in “The Joy of Painting.”
Lately, life has been more stressful than usual for most, and I found something oddly calming about this show in which, with a few brush strokes and some happy little trees, a pristine new word unfolds on your screen. Bob’s voice and cadence is gentle, and some would say soothing.
I get the feeling that if I had met Bob in real life, he would act the same way as he does on camera, which I find absolutely charming. His casual instruction makes crafting his intricate landscapes look so easy, persuading even an inexperienced and rather unskilled could-be painter like me to think that I could simply pick up some paints and produce a masterpiece.
Not only does “The Joy of Painting” provide some calming content, it is also just a generally happy and entertaining show. Bob has many sayings about painting that for some reason always make me chuckle. He has a tendency to instruct the viewer to “give your tree a little friend” or “paint some happy little clouds and happy little trees” or, my personal favorite, the advice he gives about cleaning your brush when he says to “just beat the devil out of it.”
Sometimes a special guest will make an appearance — one of Bob’s pet squirrels, or maybe his owl or a baby deer. With his paints, pallet, brushes and (let’s not forget) hair, Bob Ross creates a happy little show to be enjoyed by all.
One of the quotes from Ross that can be found all over the internet provides the perfect embodiment about the spirit of the artist and his still-popular show: “People look at me like I’m a little strange, when I go around talking to squirrels and rabbits and stuff. That’s OK. That’s just OK.”
Now if that quote makes you smile, then yes, you should just go to the internet and watch Bob Ross and his show right now.