Florida is known for many things: Walt Disney World, the Kennedy Space Center, Miami Beach, and now the introduction of what some are calling its “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The attractions in this state are for all ages, boys and girls, but, with this new bill, not quite so welcoming to the queer community.
On Tuesday, March 8, the Florida Senate passed the bill, after it was previously passed by that state's House of Representatives. The bill’s life now depends on the vote of Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. The likelihood of DeSantis signing the bill is high due to his expressed support in past comments.
Florida's HB 1557 involves the prohibiting of discussion and teaching of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade public school classrooms. Florida State Representative Joe Harding, who introduced the bill, is quoted in a Time Magazine article as claiming it intends to keep parents and families “in the know and involved on what’s going on.”
A parent’s involvement in their children’s education is not to be disdained, but the identity of students and their exposure to the diversity of the world should not be interfered with.
Simple language or references such as “Susie’s two dads” or “Tommy’s two moms” would be prohibited from any educational situations. Without this bill, the lack of representation in the classroom has had an uphill battle. Books with two moms or dads and books with young children exploring their gender identity would be banned from all primary schools in Florida.
Schools are intended not only for education but for the development and care of children. Schools are meant to be a safe haven. With this new bill, children and their families who identify as LGBTQ+ could add schools to the growing list of places they are not welcome.
• Abi Longbottom is a junior at Naches Valley High School.
