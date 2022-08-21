These past few scorching weeks have made it challenging to enjoy the delights of summer. By now, you might be getting tired of store-bought cold treats such as ice creams, ice pops and cold juices.
Your taste buds are craving flavors that are brand new. Flavors you perhaps have not heard of. Flavors from all the way around the world!
That’s right. I’m here to share with you some amazing and out-of-this-world cold treats from Pakistan that’ll cool you off and make you sigh with satisfaction.
• Rooh Afza (pronounced ruh AF-zaa)
A signature treat from Pakistan, this red and sweet punch syrup is simple yet has a lavish taste. A bottle of Rooh Afza can be purchased online from Amazon. Served in Pakistan and India at every event ranging from parties to weddings, Rooh Afza is commonly made by stirring two tablespoons of syrup into an ice-cold glass of milk. Another way to prepare the drink is to use an 8-ounce glass of cold water and add two tablespoons of Rooh Afza, one tablespoon of sugar, squeeze half a small lemon, then stir and add in your ice and enjoy!
In Pakistan, you will see a person’s face light up if you offer up a cold glass of Rooh Afza on a hot, summer day. And, once you’ve tried it, your face will light up, too!
• Lusse (lus-SEE)
Lusse is a classic that is enjoyed all over Pakistan, India and the Middle East. Lusse is a frothy, creamy and delicious yogurt shake that can be made sweet or salty.
To make some at home, simply blend two cups of plain yogurt and one cup of water. Depending on whether you’d like it sweet or salty, also add in two or three tablespoons of sugar or half a teaspoon of salt. Afterward, add in more water as needed. Smooth as it glides over your tongue, this is one drink that will have you reaching for more!
• Imli aloo bukhara sharbat (IM-lee aloo bu-KHA-ra SHUR-buth)
This is a combination that can’t be beaten! Imli (from the tamarind fruit tree) mixes with aloo bukhara (a plum) to give you sharbat, a drink like none other. While the actual process requires some effort, a super quick and easy way to make this drink is to mix tamarind juice with plum juice in a 1:1 ratio. Refreshing as can be, this is a one-of-a-kind drink that’ll blow you away!
• Skungi (SKUN-jee)
Skungi, more commonly known around Pakistan as nimbu pani (lemon water), is a must-have during my summers. You can think of it as the Pakistani version of lemonade. It’s effortless and only requires three ingredients that are always sitting around your kitchen.
Grab some salt or sugar, lemons or limes and water. There are two kinds of skungi you can make. In an 8-ounce glass of cold water, squeeze half a small lemon or lime, and add 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Then stir, add in your ice and enjoy. For the second kind, it’s the same recipe except you also stir in two tablespoons of sugar. This drink can be made in minutes and is a real thirst-quencher!
• Kulfi ice cream (KUL-fee)
Once you’ve had a taste of it, you’ll never forget the richness and creaminess of this ice cream. This frozen treasure is sold by street vendors all over Pakistan. Generally, kulfi is made with heavy condensed milk and sugar. Kulfi can also be found in various flavors such as almond, pistachio and mango. Making kulfi at home does not require an ice cream maker and you can choose from a variety of recipes online that will show you how to make the creamiest and most delicious kulfi.
• Rasmalai cold dessert (ras-mal-AYEE)
Take out your spoon and break off a piece of one of these cake-like, white oval-shaped treats that are soaked in sweet, white milk sauce. This creamy, delicious and oh-so-cooling dessert is mainly made with regular milk and dry milk, eggs, nuts, baking powder and oil. Just like with the kulfi, there is a surfeit of home cooks and chefs online who are ready to teach you how to make some fantastic rasmalai.
• Falooda (fa-LOO-duh)
This treat has got to be my favorite of the ones I am sharing with you here. Falooda is mainly made with milk, sugar, colorful vermicelli (fried wheat that is thin and noodle-like), basil seeds, any flavor of Jell-O, and any flavor of ice cream (vanilla is best).
Through this single treat you’ll taste a million different flavors. BOOM! You taste the ice cream. BANG! You taste the vermicelli. SLURP! You taste the Jell-O.
The list goes on and on and, once you’ve tried it, you’ll never forget the experience of eating falooda.
Food is a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture and place, and these spectacular treats will really help you to get a taste of Pakistan. Recipes can be found online, and most ingredients are just a grocery trip away.
So, what are you waiting for? If you’re in the need to beat the heat, have yourself a refreshing and cold treat.
