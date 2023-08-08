As much as many of us like to pretend we won’t have a boring summer, the reality is at least 50% of us do.
OK, I confess. I made up that statistic. But I know for a fact that a large number of the population is battling summer boredom. And, while I’m talking about made-up statistics, I am a self-declared professional at entertaining myself when there’s nothing to do and nowhere to go.
If you’re skeptical, I understand. But I promise I have the credentials. I recently had my third surgery on the same knee, each happening during summers since the time I was 14. That meant no swimming, no walking a lot of the time and definitely no traveling.
And I’m an antsy person who’s usually on the go, so it takes a lot to keep me entertained.
As a result, I’ve curated some great ways to keep anyone busy, having fun and distracted from the fact that they’re not touring Europe and remain right here in the Yakima Valley all summer long.
Reading
I absolutely get that this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I’m assuming that if you’re reading the newspaper then you enjoy a good book. If the paper is a lot less intimidating than reading a several-hundred-page novel or is something that just fits into your busy schedule, I totally understand that, too! That’s why audio books are a great alternative. You can multitask and even do another activity on the list at the same time.
Pick up a new hobby
There’s no better time to try that thing that looks fun to you! If you’re feeling a little stuck and bored with what you’ve been doing, there’s no better way to spice things up than by practicing a new skill.
Teach yourself a new creative pastime. If you’re blanking on what, look at what people you admire do. There’s no better inspiration.
Gardening
Depending on your level of physicality, gardening can be a great activity and it can vary, depending on what you can do. You can do the traditional outside-pulling-weeds kind of thing or you can tend to a small flower box. You could start an herbal garden from your kitchen.
Or, if you’re like me, you can be even lazier. I’m a new plant mom and I enjoy watering my cactus’ succulents and starting a new propagation. It’s fulfilling to nurture plants and, depending on the foliage you have, it doesn’t take having too much of a green thumb.
Invite someone special to come over
This is such an important one if you’re a social person like me. If I’m feeling down or bored, I tend to self-isolate, which is not healthy. Remind yourself that there are people out there who care for you and love you deeply. Invite a friend or someone you enjoy spending time with to come over. Give one of those people a call, meet up somewhere else, and the possibilities are endless.
It’s important to remember that you don’t have to have a boring summer alone. Changing up the daily routine can easily help you out of a boring summer funk.
• Olivia Rankin is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School.
