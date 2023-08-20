When I think of Long Beach, I think of home. From the cute drive-thru coffee shops, the kind and loving community, and the best small local businesses, Long Beach is truly where my heart feels most at home.
I’ve spent a good majority of every summer at Long Beach ever since I was a child. I know that town like the back of my hand — every coffee place, every cove, every shop.
However, this June, my cousin Jorja Barbee and I discovered a new part of Long Beach that we had never seen before. And I have never been more thankful for a detour.
We traveled through the Long Beach area on our beach cruisers with smiles permanently pasted on our faces. We blasted music from Zach Bryan and were filled with joy as we biked for miles with the signature salty Long Beach breeze tangling our hair.
As we approached the end of our ride, we stopped at the very end of the boardwalk and just sat and watched the waves roll in and out before we spotted a hidden path we had never seen. We instantly hopped back on our bikes and dove excitedly headfirst into this new adventure.
Right as we entered the path, we saw a young deer eating grass next to a bald eagle perched on a pole. We stopped to take pictures, and the deer came closer and closer to us. Both of us were stoked to be in such close proximity. The bald eagle and the deer posed perfectly for the camera, surprisingly enough. After meeting these new friends, we continued along the way.
The view was truly unforgettable. If you turned your head to the left, you got a clear view of the vast waves and the sunset, but if you looked to the right, the whole city was displayed before you. It was truly a sight to see.
As we continued down the road, the path got more and more beautiful. Landmarks became apparent that we didn’t know existed. We saw a sign that showed how far big cities from all over the world were from Long Beach. There was also a very old and oddly shaped tree that looked as if it came straight from the Harry Potter world. We saw more and more fascinating views the farther we got away from familiarity.
Right at sunset, we noticed there was a cross at the top of the hill ahead of us. We quickly biked up to the top and sat in awe as we stared out at the waves, took in the beauty of the cross and watched the sky fill with an array of colors forming one of the most beautiful sunsets I have ever seen.
It was there, sitting at the foot of the cross and staring out at the vast ocean right in front of us, that some important lessons in about faith came to me that I will keep with me for life.
The first is that people may never find the beauty in all God has in store for us if we stick to being comfortable and cling to familiarity. We must be willing to take on the unknown, and keep hope that what lies ahead will far surpass what we left behind.
Second, though the road may involve a lot of turns, we must look around and see the blessings that surround us. As we biked through turn after turn, we inevitably grew tired. But it was the striking view around us and the remembrance of all the blessings that surrounded us that kept us going. I realized that we must never take for granted the blessings in life and remember them when times get hard.
Most importantly, I realized that in the unknown, God is there. It’s an example of how by trusting in God’s plan, timing and love, I will get to where I need to be at the right time.
If Jorja and I had never taken that trail, and if we had never jumped at the opportunity to step into the unknown, we would not have experienced a new side of Long Beach and seen the beauty this hidden gem had to offer.
Exploring hidden gems is truly worthwhile. Diving into the unknown can help in discovering the beauty and new life waiting for you. One never knows what hidden gems may lie ahead without taking the risk of leaving familiarity.
• Lexi Barbee is a 2023 graduate of West Valley High School.
