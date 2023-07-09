I put off writing this for a couple of weeks, but I figure it’s finally time to tackle it.
I guess the best way to start my farewell is by thanking everyone who helped get me here. I’d like to thank my mom for being my greatest supporter as well as my sister (my biggest fan).
I’d like to thank my fellow Unleasheders — past and present — for being such positive and kind people, all of whom I admire greatly. I’d also like to thank coordinator David Goehner for making sure my work was my best at all times.
And finally I’d like to thank all the readers. You mean the world to me, and I still can’t believe people want to know what goes on in my little brain.
Unleashed is such an amazing program and unique to Yakima because of its interest in our youth. The closeness it fosters between us and our community is something I’ll miss while in Seattle. This gave me an opportunity to tell Yakima about my interests, creative endeavors, and stories that mean so much to me. It allowed my writing to flourish and improve immensely over the years. It also helped me gain confidence in myself and take pride in my work and interests, which I’ll take with me to college and beyond.
I cannot thank you enough for giving me that for the past three years. I wish you all well and I love you.
• Olivia Rankin is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School and has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past three years. She plans to enroll this fall at Seattle University to study marketing.
