Apparently, the new magic number is 15. Not one, not two, not even three ballots could determine the speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. After three days of voting chaos, the gavel that had belonged to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi was passed to Kevin McCarthy on Jan. 7.
After the Nov. 8 elections, the House of Representatives shifted the majority from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. For most of the 117th Congress, Democrats had held 222 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, while the Republicans had 213. The GOP expected a “red wave” to take over the House. Despite their skewed polling, Republicans now hold four seats over the middle line, and the previous 222-213 party difference in Congress is now flipped.
One of the first duties of the House of Representatives is to elect a speaker. Usually, the majority elects a member from its political party for this leadership position. The process is generally simple, straightforward and self-explanatory. So, what does this say about our government if the majority cannot even complete the first step?
After the first ballot was completed, it was clear that the Republican Party lacked a united front. For each ballot, the Democratic Party consistently nominated and voted for Hakeem Jeffries. In contrast, the GOP was split in voting for McCarthy and hesitant to give him the majority of votes needed. A group of extremist Republicans, including deniers of the results of the 2022 presidential election, were preventing the final result of the election.
After the 14th round of voting late in the evening of Jan. 6, Americans thought yet another recess would be called until Monday, Jan. 9. Throughout the process, McCarthy caved to extremist Republicans to gain support. McCarthy’s willingness to make deals with representatives who have limited his power as the speaker is frightening. In the end, it was a few GOP representatives voting “present” or abstaining from a vote that lowered the majority threshold needed for McCarthy’s election.
Several representatives have discussed their frustration with the lack of collaboration and individual power plays displayed by the GOP. Until a speaker was elected, the House could not move forward with the important work of lawmaking. This extended process, which usually only takes one voting ballot, has prevented serious progress within the federal government.
The immaturity found within the Republican Party during this voting is scary. Several representatives showcased how unwilling they are to work as a team for the betterment of the country. As a young woman who is interested in politics and the law, I worry for the future of our country with some of the leaders in power today.
It is clear that this will be an interesting 118th Congress, based on its rocky start and with the new speaker of the House finally being at the helm.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
