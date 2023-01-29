Imagine you’re at a varsity basketball game. There’s the smell of popcorn in the air and players are running around, getting ready for the game. You might notice that Riverside Christian’s girls team doesn’t have many players, and they look quite young.
As the warmups end and the national anthem is played, the players seem to be focused. Straight-backed. Eyes narrowed. Then, they are announced.
It’s not often you hear the starting lineup begin with eighth-graders. Then there are a few freshmen and some sophomores, then one senior.
There’s no secret that the 2022-23 Riverside Christian girls varsity team lacks players and experience.
The last time the school had a varsity girls basketball team that played a full season was 2019-20. That was my freshman year. There were over a dozen players then.
But after COVID-19, sports were drastically changed. During my sophomore year, there was a call for players but, because of having to play with masks and the shortened season, many players dropped out. The virus cut the sport to half a season. Then the next year, because there were even fewer players, there was no team.
This year, the team is rebuilding. None of these girls have played high school varsity basketball before. We also have a new coach, Sara Ettl. With her help and the advice of other volunteers, the team has steadily been improving. On Jan. 19, the team won its first game of the season, 22-17 at home over Wenatchee's Cascade Christian Academy.
Though this season has been a struggle, all the players have stuck it out. They have been proving to themselves again and again that they will persevere through challenges. We have learned much about basketball but, more important, we have been taught to take responsibility for our own game.
Wins and losses and scores may seem important. But, after this season, we know what it feels to give our best and be proud of it.
• Rebecca Lommers is a senior at Riverside Christian School and is co-captain of the school's girls varsity team.
