In June 2022, I wrote an article for Unleashed about a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Robb Elementary School is 1,954 miles from my house. It was easy to write about that and to sympathize and be angry about something that happened a 30-hour drive away from where I live.
Early on Jan. 24, three people were randomly shot at the Circle K on East Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima. The shooter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound behind the local Target store.
I’ve lived in the same house in Selah my whole life. My little brother almost broke his leg on the red slides at Kissel Park when we were kids, and I’ve been to more birthday parties at Skateland than I can count.
I’ll be honest with you: I’m scared. I won’t go to the mall at night, and now I always ask a friend to shop at Target with me. I’m afraid of the old gas station I always take my car to in Selah, and my heart beats a little faster when I walk across the parking lot at Fred Meyer.
But now, as I write this piece about living in fear and growing up in a place that enables it, there’s a pit in my stomach because this is nothing new. Three people were shot at Circle K on Jan. 24, but two teenage gang members shot at a 28-year-old man on North First Street on Jan. 26. A man reportedly tried to kidnap a baby in the Walmart parking lot on Feb. 2. Another man was killed at Randall Park on Feb. 5.
I wake up and go to school every day around the same time our city accepts its fate each morning. People die, we mourn, we move on.
Lately I’ve found myself asking these questions: Why do we wake up each morning and try to forget? Why do we move on with our lives like we won’t be the ones in the Circle K next time?
A 15-year-old fatally shot his own cousin outside Eisenhower High School last March.
I pack my school lunch on Sunday nights and high-five my friends in the hallways on Monday mornings.
I don’t know how to feel. It’s like there’s some kind of curtain we’re all hiding behind, like if we talk about it in anything louder than a whisper it will become real.
But it is real. We’ve become experts at caring for 24 hours and waking up to a clean slate the next day. But our community is facing something dire. Violence is normalized. We shake our heads at the evening news reports, and we will do the same thing tomorrow.
There are good people out there trying to change things, but they are swimming upstream. Why are they swimming upstream?
A pair of grandparents were beaten to death in Union Gap last year. The case remains unsolved.
I’m 17 years old. I don’t know how to fix this. But Uvalde, Texas, is tearing down its old elementary school and building a new one.
Tomorrow, Yakima will wake up and go to work. We will shake our heads at the evening news, and the good people will keep swimming upstream.
I challenge you to wonder: How can we send our kids to school in the morning, or to play on the red slides at Kissel park, or to Skateland for a birthday party, when we cannot trust the very place where we have raised them?
• Indiana Hilmes is a junior at Selah High School.
