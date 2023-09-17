This summer I was lucky enough to travel to Maui, Hawaii, a trip that happened less than two months before the August fires that devastated much of that island. I was supposed to experience Maui in 2020 for my 13th birthday, but this summer finally helped me reclaim the dream of visiting, now at 16.
As a person who views traveling as an opportunity to learn about an area’s people rather than seeing the sights, I had exactly a week to feel out the locals. What I never paid mind to were the many locals who were feeling out us tourists.
Some of the conversations with people there went well while others were plain awkward, as you might imagine. Conversations between an obvious tourist and any local may only go so far, since each local’s knowledge of the island differs tremendously.
If you are preparing to take on the tourist persona on an upcoming trip to Maui, here are the top three locals you should expect to encounter on your vacation.
No. 1: The local who’s not looking to have a conversation
On one of my family’s more laid-back days, when we just wanted to drive around and experience some offside road shacks and such, we stopped at Fresh Coconuts in Waikapu, Maui. The shop was somewhat hidden in dry brush and the hut itself seemed abandoned.
Then a man stepped into the window and greeted us with eye contact only. When I casually greeted him with “Hello” and a simple “How are you?” his brows scrunched up and his mouth slightly formed a smirk. As he proceeded to ignore the question, he let out a firm, “What is up?”
I dare not respond by saying “the sky” to compliment his dry service. I ordered four coconuts and, in the short amount of time it took to cut off the tops and reveal the coconut water within, he said two words: “Straw” and “Napkin.” He was friendly enough to signal where the utensils lay.
No. 2: The local who decides to become your personal guide
During a two-hour expedition spent on the Maui Off-Road Adventures riding tour (which I 100% recommend), I was introduced to a man named Brian. He was part of the staff who led us into the terrain using ATVs.
Though he was simply my guide in the sense that he was leading me, he quite literally was like my tour guide of Maui and helped me come out of the experience with a fresh list of things to be completed during the remaining days of my trip.
An hour into the ride, he led us to a rest stop at a peak where the area below looked like both a savannah and rainforest all at once. With much laughter and fun banter, he suggested everything from visiting Tom Cruise’s personal chef’s restaurant to making a day trip to swim with turtles in Kihei.
No. 3: The local who was once a tourist
There is universal small talk that we all have used when being engaged in conversation with those around us. But on vacation, it is called “vacation talk.” This might involve phrases that include: “Man! I just love the weather here,” “This is paradise, am I right?” or “Goodness, I would actually consider buying a house down here but, ya know, interest rates are sky high!”
When using these go-to phrases, it can easily spark up a conversation. The types of people most likely to respond to you are the ones who were once a tourist like you.
Many times I ran into locals who were immersed in Hawaiian culture and catered to me with custom foods and practices that enhanced my own experience. Then I would find out that they arrived in Maui during the COVID-19 pandemic and never went back.
On the road to Hana, we also approached a man whose booth was on the outskirts of a waterfall visiting area. He ended up entertaining us with his experience in adjusting to Hawaii after he took a chance on moving there. He ended his persuasive speech by gifting each of us one of his homemade pendants, with two going to my dad, who had jumped off the waterfall that day.
Obviously, people are different and can’t possibly fit into a “top three” list. However, in my many interactions with people during that trip, all of them fell into these categories and these examples are the stories that stuck with me the most.
• Ava Schoonover is a junior at West Valley High School.
