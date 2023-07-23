At this point in my life, I feel that I am on the precipice of progress, as one chapter is ending and a new one is beginning. On one hand, the weeks leading up to my recent high school graduation were filled with my usual high school clubs, activities and projects. Yet simultaneously, I have been preparing for college by applying for scholarships, selecting a dorm room and registering for classes.
As I reflect on my high school career, all of my experiences have contributed to an array of lessons. Today, I would like to share my top five lessons from high school from which I believe anyone can benefit.
No. 1: Don’t Take Things For Granted
My freshman year of high school began normally. I got involved in a handful of extracurricular activities and, slowly, I began to adjust to life as a high school student. And then, along came the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ultimately, I spent 10 months out of school. During that time, my peers and I experienced a number of disappointments as clubs, sports, activities and other events were concurrently canceled or postponed. Of course, I understood that these measures were necessary for safety purposes. In the end, this unprecedented experience taught me to never take things for granted because you never truly know what tomorrow will bring.
No. 2: Put Yourself Out There
After life began to return to normal following COVID-19, I resolved that I would take advantage of as many opportunities as humanly possible. As a result, I became involved in an ever-increasing number of clubs, organizations and extracurricular activities. (I was involved in 17 over the course of my senior year.)
Being involved in everything from dance lessons to DECA and from cheer to knowledge bowl has made me a more well-rounded person. All of my extracurricular activities have instilled in me invaluable skills and lessons that I will carry with me. I learned that “putting myself out there” is the best way to establish roots in my school and community.
No. 3: You Can Accomplish Anything You Put Your Mind To
This may sound cheesy, but I believe that it’s true: You really can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Over the course of high school, I have learned the value of setting goals and the rewarding feeling that comes with seeing them through to fruition. Even goals that are lofty and mildly far-fetched are possible with commitment.
No. 4: Everyone Has a Story
Something that has continuously intrigued me during my four years in the Unleashed program is the fact that every person has a legitimately newsworthy story to share — it’s just a matter of figuring out what that story is. While it’s easy to become absorbed with what’s going on in our own lives, it’s important to be cognizant of the fact that everyone has a whole life of their own. Learning about the goings on of others’ lives is not only fascinating, but it can expand your worldview.
This lesson has significantly impacted my career choice. Because I want to continue telling others’ stories, I will be attending Gonzaga University this fall to major in broadcast journalism.
No. 5: Show Gratitude
Looking back, I realize that there were many individuals who helped make my high school experience a positive one. As my high school years have come to a close, I’ve done my best to express my gratitude to these individuals.
Of course, my family members were my primary supporters. However, I have also been fortunate to have many friends, teachers, coaches and mentors who have pushed me to succeed. I am grateful for all that these people have contributed to my life.
And, as I conclude my time in the Unleashed program at the end of this summer, I would like to thank all of the people who have taken the time to read my articles over the past four years. I would also like to thank all of the students, business owners and community members who agreed to be featured in my articles.
These are my key takeaways from my high school years, and I hope that you will find value in these lessons as they pertain to your own life.
I am fortunate to have had such an enjoyable and memorable high school experience. Although I will miss all the people, activities and events that shaped the past four years of my life, I look forward to what the future holds.
• Natalie Keller is a 2023 graduate of Selah High School and has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past four years. She plans to enroll this fall at Gonzaga University to study broadcast journalism.
