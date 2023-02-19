It was a typical morning in January 2020, in the middle of my freshman year. I was simply making my bed when, out of the blue, I was struck by an extraordinarily random idea: “I should try out for the cheer team.”
As I went about my day and pondered the viability of this half-baked plan, I realized that it may not be such a bad idea. Having danced since I was 4 years old, I knew that cheerleading could be right up my alley.
My hunch proved correct; I went forward with my spontaneous cheer tryout and made the team that spring, going on to participate for three seasons. As a senior at Selah High School, this month I picked up my pompoms for a final time and cheered at my last school sporting event, closing out my time on the team.
Being a part of my school’s cheer team taught me some valuable skills. Aside from learning the art of the basket toss and how to shout at the top of my lungs for several hours on end, I had some key takeaways that contributed to my personal growth. Namely, I acquired valuable leadership skills. Serving as a captain this year, my goal was to make others feel welcome and accepted as part of the team.
After all, cheer is very much a team sport. The cheers must be shouted in unison, halftime performances must look sharp and coordinated, and stunts must be done safely. Throughout my years on the team, I was challenged to collaborate with an array of teammates.
Additionally, cheer served as one of the many extracurricular activities that helped connect me to my school. Being present and involved at nearly every football and basketball game over the past three years has been a major part of my high school experience. There’s just something about performing in front of an audience that has always brought me so much energy.
The point is, I’m glad I followed through on that random early-morning whim I experienced three years ago. Being a part of the cheer team was certainly not something I ever planned on when I entered high school. But now, it’s hard to imagine my high school years without it.
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
