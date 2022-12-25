The holiday season is easily one of the busiest times of the year. Shopping, wrapping presents, baking, volunteer activities and thousands of other fun holiday traditions become a prominent factor in our day-to-day lives during these snowy months.
While the busyness that this season brings is filled with laughs, smiles and lifelong memories, it has become easy to forget the true meaning of Christmas: the birth of Jesus Christ.
During all the hustle and bustle of these past few months, I had the privilege of working with the children’s choir at West Valley Church of the Nazarene to help them prepare for their annual Christmas musical performance. These students, kindergarten through sixth grade, came in every Sunday afternoon and worked for an hour and a half learning lyrics, practicing choreography, memorizing their lines and getting themselves show-ready.
The weeks and weeks of preparation led the kids to give an action-packed performance filled with laughs, tears and heartwarming moments for family, friends, church members and people throughout our community.
Our musical Dec. 11 was titled “All About That Baby.” It told the story of Christmas, the birth of Jesus and the hope that he brought to our world. It reminded us all that this baby, born in a manger, changed everything. He is hope, peace, life and joy for everyone who accepts him.
These young kids reminded us that Christmas isn’t about buying the most expensive gifts or baking the perfect goods. Instead, it truly is all about that baby.
As we celebrate Christmas today, opening those beautifully wrapped presents, spending precious time with our families and going through our annual traditions, we must not forget the true reason for the season.
So, let us all never forget … that it’s all about that baby!
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.