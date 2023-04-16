“Man we all knew was criminal may be criminal.”
I think that line from comedian Colin Jost on the April 1 edition of “Saturday Night Live” said it best.
On March 30, former president Donald Trump was indicted. Is this a big surprise? Not really. A New York grand jury indicted the 45th president for his alleged involvement in business hush money. According to the charge, the money was to pay off a porn star to prevent her from coming forward during the 2016 presidential campaign with an account of a sexual encounter. Again, not a big surprise.
The truth of the matter is that these charges are low felony counts. However, it brings up the question: What other crimes has he committed? What else is he trying to keep hidden?
This indictment and arrest have led to the possibility of further investigations into his behavior. This will have a huge impact on Trump’s viability as a candidate for president in the next election.
Some might say that I don’t know what I’m talking about. I’ll admit, I am only 18 years old and have not yet voted in a presidential election. However, I will say that my generation is the future of our country. Young adults my age need to stay alert and pay attention to current events. Our presidents and laws change the course of history.
Some say that Donald Trump was the greatest president America has seen or that he is their No. 1. Well, I just might have to disagree with that. He is the first in something: the first former president to be criminally indicted.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.