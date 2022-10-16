STOP! Take a deep breath. Slow down for a minute.
Just because stop signs are all around us, does not mean they aren't special. They give drivers a chance to stop for a minute and reflect on our lives. They help create a moment of coordination and cooperation out of the chaos of the day to day, an all-too-necessary service when the world feels more divided than ever.
Stop signs also help us learn and express ourselves. Where would our driving instructors be if they could not talk for hours about the intricacies of the four-way stop? How else are we supposed to learn cooperation and collaboration? And what better way to show the world your own person style — whether you are a rule-following full-stopper or a caution-to-the-wind thrill-seeking roller?
Stop signs have many benefits besides just increasing your chances of survival. They give us a much-needed moment to reflect and watch the world go by, much to the honking encouragement of the cars around us.
In a world that feels more divided than ever, it is nice to know that stop signs will always be there to bring us together.
• Magnus Fulton is a junior at West Valley High School.
