Over the last few weeks, some people have referred to the Super Bowl as “a Rhianna concert with some football thrown in.”
The Rhianna performance was impressive. However, there was another performance going on at the same time. That was the American Sign Language interpretation of the halftime performance.
Justina Miles, the interpreter for the performance, was the first hard-of-hearing/deaf woman to officially interpret the pregame and halftime Super Bowl shows. Miles gave 110% in her performance, which can be viewed on DPAN.tv, the website for the Deaf Professional Arts Network.
It’s interesting to watch, even if you don’t understand the signs. She uses much more than just signs to interpret Rhianna’s performance. She dances to the beat of the songs, so deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers can see the beat.
She’ll sign the meaning of the words, as well as the word being said, such as in the song “Wild Thoughts.” The term “wild thoughts” does not mean “wild” as in the jungle, but “wild” as in dirty. So, Miles signed both “wild” and “dirty.”
But while it’s a performance full of personality and fun, it could have been much more accessible. The ASL performance wasn’t shown throughout the entirety of the halftime show on Fox TV. If viewers wanted to watch Miles’ entire performance, they had to go to DPAN.tv to watch the livestream.
We live in a technologically advanced age. You can sign into your phone with your face, you can watch movies anywhere you’d like on a small screen. So is it really too hard to add a picture-in-picture of the interpreted performance and make the performance accessible to all viewers.
Imagine that the sound for the halftime performance kept cutting off at random intervals. You’d be pretty annoyed, wouldn’t you? That’s what happened in how Justina Miles was presented during the Super Bowl.
• Maisy Kollman is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
