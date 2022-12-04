Saturday, Nov. 19, marked another mass shooting in the United States in an incident that left five murdered and more than 20 injured.
Club Q, a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs, came under attack when a 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon. It was later found that he was also in possession of a handgun and additional ammunition.
This act is a hate crime towards the LGBTQ+ community, and thousands around the country are in mourning for those lost. Daniel Aston was 28 years old, Raymond Green Vance was 22, Kelly Loving was 40, Ashley Paugh was 35, and Derrick Rump was 38. These are the names of the five human beings who were murdered for no other reason than being at a queer nightclub.
The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was beaten and disarmed by Richard Fierro until the police arrived. Fierro, who was at the nightclub with his wife and daughter, is a military veteran of the United States Army. His actions have been hailed as heroic by many who were on and off the scene that night.
Sadly, this is the second mass shooting I have written about since I joined the Unleashed program a little more than a year ago. I should not have to write about the issues surrounding gun violence or hate crimes. I should not feel the need to speak of these hateful actions, but it is necessary.
Unfortunately, I fear this may not be the last time I write about this type of tragedy.
This year alone, there have been more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. With only a month left in the year, I am concerned that this number may rise. Many consider this year to one of the most deadly years in history as a result of gun violence. LGBTQ+ lives should be protected and loved, not harmed and hated.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
