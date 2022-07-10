History was made June 30 when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman sworn onto the U.S. Supreme Court. The new associate justice is the 116th justice to serve on the high court, and her addition marks the first time in U.S. history that the court includes four women.
Jackson is a woman of color representing the diverse population of the United States. A woman of color in such an important position changes the narrative of the court.
Jackson grew up in Miami with her mother, a principal, and her father, a teacher later turned lawyer. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and continued her education at Harvard Law School. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer selected her as a clerk.
After Breyer announced his retirement in January, President Joe Biden searched for a successor. On Feb. 25, he announced his nomination of Jackson and, in March, she underwent a grueling confirmation hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee. After repeatedly proving herself, Jackson was was approved by the Senate in a 53-47 vote.
“I decide cases from a neutral posture,” Jackson said. “I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Jackson joins associate justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in one of the court’s smallest liberal minorities since the 1930s.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ruled that states can ban abortion, many Americans fear the court will now end LGBTQ+ rights and access to contraception. There is a demand for action by the president and the court. With Jackson’s arrival, there may be hope yet.
Jackson has made history throughout her career and will continue to do so in her new role on the Supreme Court.
• Abi Longbottom is an incoming senior at Naches Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.