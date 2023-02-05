Well, I did predict in an article I wrote last year that it would probably not be the last time I would write about a mass shooting in the U.S. In fact, this is the third time that I have written about mass shootings for Unleashed.
As I recently turned 18, I am technically an adult. But, as a young person, I find it concerning that I have to write about this topic. I am inexperienced, still asking my mother to make my lunch, and looking forward to a bright future. I should not have to write about this topic that seems to be occurring with increasing frequency. I find it important to try to bring more awareness to this concern.
I am writing this at the end of January. For many, it was just another normal month. For others, it has been life-altering or life-ending.
To date, there have been more mass shootings in the U.S. than there have been days in the year.
I want to be clear. At this point there have been fewer than three dozen days in 2023. And, this year, there have been over 50 mass shootings nationwide, including ones in Chicago, New Orleans, Huntsville, Calif.’s Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. There was also a shooting that resulted in multiple deaths in Yakima. This is the greatest number of mass shootings recorded in U.S. history at this point in a year. The unsettling realization is that this increase is following a trend in the U.S. for the past few years.
The definition of a “mass shooting,” as determined by the Gun Violence Archive, is the injury or death of at least four individuals by a firearm, not including the shooter.
Since 2020, there have been at least 600 mass shootings a year in the United States. Each year, this number seems to increase.
California had three mass shootings in less than 48 hours. Our own community was racked by a shooting Jan. 24, when three Yakima residents were killed and the shooter was later found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. Our nation is in crisis and suffering from fear and loss due to violence.
I may be an adult, but I don’t want to worry about mass shootings in this country or my hometown. I fear for the future and the path we are setting for the children of this country.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
