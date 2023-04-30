I have been at my school for 13 years. To most people, that might sound unusual. But for students at Riverside Christian School, it is a common experience.
Along with small class sizes, there are many benefits of going to a smaller, private school.
My senior class has a total of 16 people. Class sizes at Riverside tend to be even smaller. Students have close relationships with teachers across the grades, and talk with people they would not normally interact with in a larger school.
The majority of my class has been together for over a decade. The small class size has been beneficial for us. I can easily say that if I were in a bigger school, I would not be the same person. As someone who is naturally very introverted, I have grown to be more confident and outspoken than I would have been otherwise.
Another benefit of being at a small school is the opportunity for students to take on leadership roles. Through both the all-school associated student body program and class government, there are plenty of roles students can take. As someone who has participated in student government for a few years now, I know it has changed me for the better.
Additionally, unique to Riverside are many electives and volunteer activities. One of those is the worship team, which helps lead chapels at the school. Some electives also include guitar class as well as teacher assistant opportunities for a broad range of classes, such as elementary, middle school and high school electives.
Another thing Riverside is known for is its yearly retreat at the beginning of the fall school session. We have gone to a variety of places, usually full of nature, so students can find some peace of mind and time with friends before the school year starts. It is a nice transfer from summer to school, since the retreat is a time to bond with friends before the stresses of homework come about. Many of my favorite memories of school have actually come from the annual retreat.
Another aspect that is a high point of Riverside is the senior trip. Though I have not gone on it yet, I have been planning for it all year. I am looking forward to that trip, since it will be a time for the seniors to reflect on the times we’ve spent together and do many fun things. Each class has a few options of different places they can go for a few days for the trip, and it is a great opportunity to make lasting memories.
Riverside Christian School has changed who I am as a person for the better. I believe the small school experience can have an amazing impact on students. It has definitely given me opportunities I would not otherwise get if I hadn’t gone there my whole life.
• Rebecca Lommers is a senior at Riverside Christian School.
