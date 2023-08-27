This column has been a difficult one for me to write. I’ve been working at it since I graduated, but with four busy years to sum up and so many possible topics, I’ve been flailing.
Alas, summer (and my time in Unleashed) is coming to a close, so here’s my best shot at a senior farewell column.
Truthfully, my senior year didn’t end how I wanted. I thought my hard work, good grades and competitive resume would translate to opportunities that would make college a financial option, but things didn’t work out that way.
Academics have always been a high priority even when my personal life was challenging. A four-year university was what I always pictured as my next step after high school. Realizing in the last few weeks of my senior year that I would have to change my plans was a hard pill to swallow (but maybe a fitting welcome to adulthood).
I didn’t have the high school experience that middle-school me thought I would, and now I’m not going to have the college experience that high-school me thought I would. These last four years have absolutely had so much good in them. I love my family and my friends. I’ve been involved in programs that I’m passionate about and got to experience many things. I’ve also had my fair share of bad experiences.
One pandemic, two sudden and untimely deaths in the family, 14 university acceptances, 15 classes at Yakima Valley College, 20 scholarship applications and zero scholarships won mean I’ve had a lot of learning opportunities and opportunities for reflection.
Those reflections are what I’d like to share with you. I’m no philosopher or self-help guru, but I would have liked to give my past self this advice. So, maybe you’ll find something in here that resonates with you.
If I’ve learned one thing, it’s that you truly never know what lies ahead. Keeping that in mind, I’m saying the moral of this chapter of my story is this: Don’t delay joy.
That may sound obvious, but I’ve noticed this actually happens all the time. We think that everything needs to be perfectly in place before we can be happy, that once we reach some goal then we can be happy, that maybe there’s nothing really wrong but then again there’s nothing that great happening, either.
Stop making excuses and give yourself permission to experience and appreciate the joy that exists right now in your imperfect life.
I’m not pretending that you can always find joy in every situation. Sometimes there really is no bright side. There are times without joy, so stop ignoring all the moments of joy that are there. Sometimes they’re big and flashy like a vacation or a promotion, but sometimes they are just little glimmers of joy in a mundane day like a great cup of coffee or listening to your favorite song. Don’t just gloss over those little glimmers!
You can (and should) do things that invite joy into your life. Yes, you can be responsible and hardworking and mature and do things just because you think they’re fun. Your hobbies don’t have to be productive. You don’t even have to be good at your hobbies; it’s enough for you to just enjoy them.
I like to knit, but I’m not very good at it. Reading novels is a favorite hobby of mine, and I can’t believe I used to feel guilty because I could be reading a textbook instead. I’m happiest when I’m at a lake or hiking (preferably both on the same day). It can be time-consuming, but that time spent outdoors doing what I love is valuable and important.
Speaking of time, one of my favorite quotes is: “How we spend our days is of course how we spend our lives.” It’s from an Annie Dillard book that I’ve actually never read but, regardless, that line has shaped how I think about time and its value.
Every day is one where you are here on this earth, living the human experience. The bad days and just OK days make the great days even better. Being happy all the time isn’t real life. Feeling all the emotions is what makes life full and gives us the ability to empathize and connect with others. Being human is to change, grow and adapt, and sometimes that is painful.
So, when I think about how I want to live my life, I know I’m really deciding how to live each day. I want a life filled with as much joy as possible, so I’m striving to take every moment of joy each and every day and appreciate it unrestrainedly.
• Anabelle Kollman is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School who has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for four years. She intends this fall to work and to attend Columbia Gorge Community College part time and begin a nursing program in fall 2024. And most important, she adds, she will continue to do things that bring her joy.
