I thought that I had my life perfectly planned out. However, I could not have been more wrong. Sitting in the sterile and too-perfectly-organized lobby of the orthopedic office, I stared at my shoes, knowing that moments later my life plans could shatter.
The nurse called my name and, as I stood up, a jolt of pain shot through my hip and I knew that this appointment wasn't going to end how I wanted it to. Still, I wobbled up to meet the nurse and, while I was violently shaking from nerves, she led me to the doctor's office.
A long, exciting day at the Sept. 16-17 SunDome Volleyball Festival caused me to end up at the doctor's office with a painful hip flexor strain from overuse. The initial testing at the doctor's office was terrifying and painful but I knew I would be getting answers soon. The doctor came in and told us the verdict: In the midst of my final volleyball season as a West Valley Ram, I was going to be sitting on the bench as an injured reserve.
The news hit me like a brick. I was terrified, disappointed and filled with sorrow. All the tears, pain and perseverance that made me into the athlete I am today seemed as if it was all for nothing.
After school that day, feeling defeated, I walked into the gym for the first time since I had gotten hurt. While everyone was in spandex and practice shirts, I was in my jeans and a loose sweater and I had never felt more out of place.
This experience made me realize that it wasn't necessarily the injury that bugged me the most. It was the mental aspect. I went from having intensive practices and weightlifting daily, to now barely being able to walk properly. However, deep down, I knew that this setback would become a part of my testimony.
I had never had a serious injury in season before and I had never felt the loss of the sense of belonging. I didn’t realize how much of my life was consumed by volleyball and I certainly didn't realize just how important this sport had become to me throughout the years.
Without this injury, I may have never realized that I wasn’t ready to move on from this sport just yet. My plan was to retire from volleyball and move onto the next stage of my life after having the perfect senior season.
However, God had another path in mind and had a purpose for this pain. A week before I got injured, I received an athletic scholarship offer at Yakima Valley College. I still wasn't sure if I wanted to continue on to a collegiate level or to leave playing behind and move onto coaching.
However, when I got hurt, I realized that I had a love for the sport like no other and I wasn't ready to give up the feeling of playing quite yet. That scholarship offer soon became a source of hope for my future that I didn't know I needed.
I never dreamed that I would move on to college ball, but I am beyond excited for this next stage of my life. I started to look ahead and remember that, even though I would be out for a few weeks of my high school season, it would allow me time to heal and look forward to what God has in store for me at YVC.
I never understood the true meaning behind one of my favorite sayings — "No pressure, no diamond" — until this injury occurred.
As I write this column, I am lying down with an ice pack on my hip waiting to switch to my heating pad. I’m still not healed up and I still can’t get back on the court. I am still struggling with knowing my worth when I can’t be a starter, when I can’t get stats, when I can’t practice with my best friends and when I can't play the sport I love with people who have become my second family.
I know now that injuries are far deeper than just physical wounds. They cut into your mental health, your routine and your emotions. Injuries truly are so much more than just physical pain.
But, it is how we react to the situations and circumstances thrown at us that define us. I thought that I had my life perfectly planned out. I knew where I was going to go to college, what I was going to major in, even where I was going to live when I was older.
But God called me to another path. God will use your pain for a purpose as He used mine.
As you go through difficult seasons in your life, whether you are an injured athlete like me or going through something else entirely, I hope that you will let my story be an inspiration for you to keep going and to look for the light at the end of the tunnel.
Just remember: No pressure means no diamonds.
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
