Being confined at my home in the midst of a pandemic was certainly not how I anticipated spending my 15th birthday. Typically on my birthday, I enjoy eating dinner at a restaurant with my family and having a party with my friends.
Unfortunately, this April, that was impossible. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, my birthday plans were derailed. I am sure anyone who has celebrated their birthday in recent weeks can relate.
Despite how disappointing this may have been, I do acknowledge that the issue of my birthday plans being canceled is extremely minuscule compared to the struggles of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. I recognize that keeping everyone safe and healthy is the priority in these challenging times.
Despite the stay-at-home order, I was, of course, able to spend this birthday with my family. But I did not think I would be able to see my friends.
However, as I stood outside during the late afternoon on my birthday, one of my closest friends and her family drove past my house waving and honking their car’s horn. The vehicle was decorated with a sign reading “Happy Birthday.”
As I cast my gaze up the street, I realized that a line of cars was stretched along the entire street and around the corner. My parents had organized a surprise parade of family and friends!
As each car drove by my house, I was able to briefly visit with the family and friends in attendance, while maintaining social distancing. Although it was not a typical birthday celebration, it warmed my heart and brightened my day to see so many familiar faces.
This parade was not the only one of its kind. Across the country, birthday parades have been held in place of traditional celebrations.
Recently, I had the opportunity to participate in a similar celebration from the other side. My friends, Jozi Eller and Chaeli Williams, who are from Selah and who share their birthdays on the same day, hosted a “drive-by” party Saturday, May 9, at Williams family’s house.
Eller and Williams anticipated celebrating their respective 15th and 16th birthdays among friends and family. Of course, those plans were altered in their entirety by the stay-at-home order.
Despite this, Eller and Williams saw the importance of celebrating, especially in such troubling times.
“We decided to have a drive-by party because we thought it would be fun to get our friends together and still have a celebration even though it wasn’t the typical way we would celebrate our birthdays,” Eller said. “And we thought it would be fun for other people so they could get out of the house and just have a good time.”
Throughout the afternoon, many friends drove by to wish Eller and Williams a happy birthday. Eller says that seeing her friends for the first time in more than a month was the highlight of the experience. She also sees the safety benefits of celebrating in such a fashion.
“It’s still a safe and healthy way for people to keep their distance,” said Eller. “But it’s also a fun way because you get to see people and your loved ones that you may not be able to see with having an actual birthday party.”
I could not agree more. Being able to see my friends on my birthday, even if from a distance, was an amazing experience.
In fact, if you have a friend or family member who anticipates having an upcoming birthday at home soon, consider surprising them with a birthday parade or drive-by party. Although such a celebration is anything but typical, the opportunity to visit with friends and family is the greatest gift of all.