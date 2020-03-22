Looking for a way to expand your meal-making skills while at home?
Of all the delicious meals I’ve made, my chicken pot pie has been a family favorite, especially with my mother. I started making pot pie starting from a Better Homes and Gardens cookbook, and eventually formed my own recipe from my own tastes, as well as what I’ve found better for the pie.
Chicken Pot Pie a la Hutchinson
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
Montreal chicken seasoning
1 chicken breast
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup flour
16 ounces chicken broth
1 1/2 cups milk
Dash of salt and pepper
1 tablespoon Montreal chicken seasoning
1 to 1 1/2 cups frozen vegetable mix
1 cup diced potatoes, peeled
Homemade or premade double pie crust
1 egg
Step 1: Prepare the chicken. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Coat the chicken with olive oil and add Montreal chicken seasoning to taste. Wrap your chicken in aluminum foil, then bake for 20-25 minutes or until completely cooked. While the chicken bakes in the oven, peel and dice your potatoes. Keep diced pieces in a bowl of ice water to keep from browning. Set aside. Remove chicken from the oven when it’s finished cooking, leaving the oven preheated. Let chicken cool for 5-10 minutes. Then, using two forks, shred the chicken. Set aside.
Step 2: Melt butter over medium-low heat. Once melted, quickly whisk in flour until there are no clumps and it’s thick and smooth. Whisk in chicken broth and milk. Stir until smooth and thick, so there are no clumps of batter. Cook over low heat, adding in the salt and pepper, chicken seasoning, frozen vegetables and potatoes. Add shredded chicken.
Step 3: Place the bottom crust into the pie pan. Prick the bottom with a fork to remove air bubbles while cooking. Fill pie crust with chicken pot pie filling. Top pie off with second crust. Design to your liking, making sure there are slots in the crust for steam to release. Beat egg and brush on top of the pie crust. Bake 40-60 minutes.
Step 4: Cool pie for 15-20 minutes or until set. Serve warm.