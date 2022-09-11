School is back in session. That means waking up excessively early, having late-night practices and homework sessions, and getting up the next day to do it all over again.
I don’t know about you, but I personally am not a morning person. I need a little caffeine to help me get ready and prepare myself for the day ahead.
Every morning I make a coffee that was inspired by Starbucks’ Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso, my all-time favorite Starbucks drink. To make this delicious coffee cheaply and at home, you only need four ingredients: vanilla blonde roast or cold brew coffee, original or sweetened almond milk, chocolate malt powder and ice.
To start, you fill a 16- or 20-ounce cup with ice to the very top. You then pour in two tablespoons of the chocolate malt powder and ¾ cup of vanilla blonde roast espresso. I personally recommend using Ovaltine’s chocolate malt powder and the Starbucks brand refrigerated vanilla blonde roast or cold brew.
Next, put on the lid on and shake the mixture for about 10 seconds. After that, top it off with almond milk and you are done.
This recipe takes me roughly about two minutes to make, which makes for the perfect drink to whip up quickly when I am running late to school or work.
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
